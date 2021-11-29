In2Food workers down tools over wages, work hours

Cape Town - Workers from food and beverage manufacturing company In2Food in Strand, Cape Town downed tools and held a protest as early as 5 am today. They are complaining about long working hours, intimidation of workers and wage increases. The protesters burnt tyres and barricaded Broadlands Road leading to In2Food. The company manufactures food and beverages for retail companies such as Woolworths and has eight branches in the provinces. They also distribute to the UK, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

“We are here because of a wage dispute,” explained Llowelyn Domingo, secretary-general of the National Certificated Fishing and Allied Workers Union (NCFAWU). “Other matters include long working hours and salary increases. In2Food management has been approached on more than once occasion by the unions. We tabled a 12% increase, but the company came with tricks and implemented a 4% increase without agreeing with anyone.” Public order police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in an attempt to open the road, which was barricaded by the protesters.

Doming said workers wanted to work a normal nine-hour day shift, but the company had said negotiations were closed. “They said they will lock out everyone until they decide they want to come back to work. When they return to work they will be asked to sign an agreement that they agree with the long hours and salary increase implemented, irrespective of how they feel.” Newly-elected councillor Devine Diniso, from Lwandle, where some of the workers come from, said he supports the workers.

“We support the struggle of In2Food workers without fear. We need to engage Woolworths SA to stop supporting In2Foods as they are exploiting our brothers and sisters.” The councillor joined the union in negotiations with the employer. In2Food was not available for comment as they were locked in negotiations with the unions.