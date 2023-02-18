Incoming councillor’s fate is in the hands of voters, and he’s not shaken

Cape Town - Newly elected ward 56 councillor Cheslyn Steenberg has a handful to tackle and the voters will be watching him like a hawk.

The ward, which has been under the leadership of the DA for the past 15 years, was won by Steenberg in the by-elections. Steenberg, under the banner of the Patriotic Alliance, beat the GOOD Party, the EFF and Al Jama-ah, while the DA was excluded due to missing the deadline to submit their candidate in December last year. The call for the by-elections followed the resignation of Helen Jacobs as the ward councillor in November.

Steenberg is the first opposition official to snatch the ward from the Western Cape ruling party in the area since it took over from the ANC, and he is expected to rectify the errors of the previous councillors. “It’s time politicians understand that for us it’s not about the political party, but a person who carries community interests at heart and has proven themselves to be capable of leading us,” said Faiek Fredericks, a member of the Maitland Ratepayers and Residents Association (MRRA). “Our new councillor has been instrumental since his high school years and we have no doubt of what he stands for. As young as he is (30), he has proven himself in the neighbourhood watch, the Community Policing Forum as a chairperson and other community projects.

“We believe he has a clear understanding of what we expect from him, and if he fails we will not hesitate to throw him out. As the ratepayers we want inclusion in everything concerning us, the removal of the refugee tent and all illegal occupiers. We look forward to community development and improved safety and security,” he said. Another resident, Edwina Presence, from Factreton, said Steenberg now has a platform to implement what he’s always envisioned for the community. “I am happy he won the ward. He has done so much for us already and we believe he’ll stay grounded and remember it’s the people who put him in the office and they can change that if he repeats what our previous councillor did. We want service delivery, not title and status. I believe he’d have won in whichever party he’d be standing for because we support his work, not the politics, and he’s seen how the community unite against injustice and incompetence,” Presence said.

Steenberg has already set his to-do list for the first 100 days. It comprises the establishment of a service centre, removing the refugee tent on Voortrekker Road, and getting 1 000 youths employed. Thirty-year-old Cheslyn Steenberg has been an activist since his teenage years, serving in various community structures for many years. Picture: Supplied “I know the dynamics and I want to assure the community that we’ll be going back to basics, making the office accessible to the public. I will work closely with the ratepayers and community structures,” Steenberg said. "I know the first hundred days won’t be easy, and note that I only have three years to prove myself, of which I am going to make the most of it to improve and bring change to our community.

“I don’t intend to lose the ball,” he said. Steenberg said he was a member of the DA until he realised the “illusionary ideology they base the leadership on. I then looked for a party that speaks the language of the people and is for the people, then the PA was the best option. I am glad they trusted me with this and allowed me to get them a first seat in the council. We have a long way to go, and I am still overwhelmed by everything. My faith and success starts with the people and hopefully the support from the party will keep growing. I see a future if we continue working like this,” added Steenberg. Christopher Fry, the DA constituency head, iThemba, said: “The Democratic Alliance notes the outcome of the by-election in ward 56 of the City of Cape Town. We also note the extremely low turn-out in this election. This is a clear indication that there is not a clear mandate by the voters to the winning candidate.”