Increase in smaller parties contesting local elections

Cape Town - There has been an increase in the number of small political parties contesting the local government elections this year. Provincial Electoral Commission of South Africa’s electoral officer Michael Hendrickse said there has been an increase in participation in comparison with other years.

“We welcome this as it shows active participation in democracy,” he said. University of Stellenbosch political analyst Amanda Gouws said there is a proliferation of small parties for local government elections, and in this election there are more than ever before. She said they represent community interests and stand only on a local level and are known by the communities.

“Opportunistically, it may also be a way for candidates to try and get into local government if they do not get onto the lists of the bigger parties,” said Gouws. She said if the turnout is low they can divide the vote that would have gone to the bigger parties and then no party may get 50%+1 of the votes, and this will lead to coalition governments. She said they give an alternative to voters if they have a party platform that sets out how they will offer service delivery and if they are credible.

Gouws said in South Africa voters show extreme loyalty to parties and some vote for parties that fail to deliver on their promises and decent service delivery. “Smaller parties do not get enough votes to get into government. Voters do not punish parties, that is why nothing changes regarding service delivery,” she said. However, she said most parties disappear after the elections, especially when they don’t do well.

One such party to emerge this year is God Save Africa. Party president Malixole Mdolo said their party was formed in February. “We decided to start the [political] party because of what is going on in the country with people abusing power,” he said. Mdolo said they want to end the abuse of resources by leaders, the senseless killings of people and the rape of children and women.