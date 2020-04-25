Infections among frontline workers in the Cape on the up

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - There are concerns over the growing incidence of Covid-19 infection among front-line workers in the Western Cape. Having recently surpassed Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal for the highest pandemic cases and deaths, the province has seen worrying trends in the number of workers testing positive and taking the disease home. Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said an analysis was being conducted after outbreaks in “clusters” in the Western Cape. Mkhize said this referred to incidents where a large number of people who operated and interacted in the same area, like at factories and shopping centres, tested positive. The Witzenberg Municipality in the Overberg District has raised concerns after recording a huge spike in new cases in the space of just five days.

From 12 cases on Sunday, the numberhad jumped to 55 by yesterday throughought the municipality that covers the towns of Ceres, Tulbagh and Wolseley.

Keith Cloete, the provincial head of health, said the increase represented clusters where cases emanated from factories and spread to residential areas.

Fears a fruit packer in Ceres had infected the plant were allayed after it was found that the woman, who had travelled to Khayelitsha for a funeral, had tested positive seven days after her last day at work and could therefore not have been the source.

The Netcare Ceres Hospital only reopened its doors yesterday after it was temporarily closed on April 17. The hospital group’s regional director, Craig Murphy said immediate action was taken after two staff members tested positive for the virus. “The Western Cape Department of Labour... gave the green light to reopen after they were satisfied the hospital had been decontaminated.”

As many as 47 health-care workers have tested positive in the province - eight doctors, 16 nurses and 23 workersincluding porters, lab technicians and security guards.

Weekend Argus