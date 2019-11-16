Informal dwelling fires increase in Cape Town









Firefighters battle a blaze at Lion’s Head. Helicopters assisted ground crews with water bombings. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Despite a decline in fire fatalities and formal residential fires over the past year, statistics have shown that vegetation and informal dwelling fires have increased. There has been a 13.5% increase in the number of informal dwellings affected by fires and a 29% reduction in the number of fire fatalities. There was also an increase of 8.7% in vegetation fires, a 5.5% decrease in the number of formal residential fires and a 1.4% drop in the number of informal settlement fires. There’s been a 14% drop in special service calls (motor vehicle accidents, hazardous materials, rescues, etc). The Fire and Rescue Service also noted an almost 9% increase in vegetation fires year-on-year, which has pushed up the overall number of fires responded to.

According to the City’s records, vegetation fires account for over 70% of all fires the department has responded to.

“This statistic explains why we increase our available resources over the warmer months, since most of the vegetation fires occur during a four- or five-month window,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

The decline in formal and residential fires is due to the work of the City’s Fire and Rescue Service and Disaster Risk Management Centre.

Both departments work together to conduct hundreds of fire safety outreach sessions every year. The City has also sped up the installation of smoke detectors in informal settlements.

“The City has, over the years, invested in the seasonal firefighters to have extra hands on deck over this time, but we also make sure that we contract aerial support and of course conduct ongoing education and awareness about vegetation, but also residential fires,” added Smith.

He said some of the installations were funded through ward allocation funding, while others partnered with corporates in areas like Tafelsig, Steenberg, Lavender Hill, Khayelitsha and Philippi.

In July, 250 homes were destroyed and 1200 people were left homeless after a fire in Masiphumelele.

Masiphumelele and Sir Lowry’s Pass Village have receive new fire stations. And Gugulethu reopened its fire station following a two-month closure due to damage caused by protesters.

“It was the third such closure of the fire station since July last year. Repairs and increased security measures necessitated by the continued targeting of the station cost nearly R1.2million,” said Smith.

Smith said there was always a risk of fire, whether in informal settlements or formal residential areas.

He added that there were other risks to community health and safety, but to prevent fire requires a collective effort.

“The City works continuously to increase its level of education and awareness in communities. Furthermore, we are building more fire stations and other resources to bulk up our response to when fires happen. We also call on corporates to come to the table and assist with our smoke detector roll-out.”

He urged residents to remember that they have a role to play by ensuring that they help reduce the risk of fires starting in the first place. He said many fires were caused by human error or negligence.

Fires in informal settlements are caused by a number of hazards: open flames, paraffin lamps and stoves and electrical faults.

Eight people, including four children died as a result of three separate fires in informal settlements last weekend.

Weekend Argus