Cape Town - Metro citizens are promised improved service delivery, rejuvenated indigent relief funding, property rebates, upgraded water and sanitation infrastructure, and plans to end load shedding, as part of the City of Cape Town’s priorities for the next financial year. This was announced by mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis as he tabled the 2023/24 draft budget, titled “Building Hope”, at a council meeting held at the Council Chambers on Wednesday.

During his address, the mayor said that with the R69.9 billion draft budget, the City intended to maintain its status as a well-run local government and invest in the needs of its vulnerable citizens. The public has until May 5 to comment on the proposal. If approved, this would allow a boost of about 12% from the current financial year’s budget of R61.3bn. Hill-Lewis said the City was proposing R2.4bn for the indigent relief fund that was likely to benefit 192 000 households across the metro; a 50% rates relief increase for all residential properties of R5 million and under, with the first R450 000 of property value now rates-free increase; and a raised tariff from 350 units to 600 units, allowing the poor to pay a minimum of R1.84 per unit and enabling them to use more electricity. “As many of you may ask, why is the City not subsidising Eskom, unfortunately, that would mean scratching all the funds for basic services delivery.

“What hurts me, and I know it hurts every Capetonian, is the massive 18.49% Eskom tariff hike to municipalities. We fought against Eskom’s increase at every step of the way because it cannot be the job of the City, or its residents, to keep on subsidising Eskom’s increases. I know how much people are struggling to make ends meet right now, and that Eskom’s spiralling electricity prices wreak havoc on household budgets. “We want to move away from Eskom dependence in the City as it is not just crimping the national government, but the local government too,” said Hill-Lewis. He also emphasised that R640m would be invested in solar power to move the City away from “Eskom dependence” in the near future.

An amount of R265m has been budgeted for the dredging of the Milnerton Lagoon and Zeekoevlei to remove decades-long build-up of pollution, and R8.6bn for wastewater treatment works upgrades. An amount of R2.2bn would be put towards the New Water Plan for more water security. He also pledged to increase the number of metro police officers, saying they had already recruited their own investigators and analysts to work with the intelligence teams to curb crime. “We need to equip our law enforcement with proper power to do proper investigations, step into the void left by the SAPS, as blaming SAPS won’t bring any solution while 70% of the stations are under-resourced.” With that said, he proposed a R5.8bn safety budget. He also proposed R3.2bn for the upgrade of informal settlements, R230m for roadworks, R659m for refuse trucks and equipment, R38m for recreational infrastructure, and R8m towards clean-ups. A sum of R37.8bn would be spent on low-cost housing developments and about R95m budgeted for transitional shelters and addressing homelessness.

Opposition parties weighed in, with Suzette Little of the GOOD Party criticising him for excluding social development projects. She also raised concerns over the unclear plan for debt relief collection and reducing municipal expenditure. Linda Mazwi of the EFF wasn't pleased with the safety plans, saying Hill-Lewis was not well informed on how rife crime was in the townships, and invited him to visit the victims of crime in the area. Meanwhile, the PAC’s Siyabulela Ndamane questioned him on the plans to eradicate extortion gangs from the streets.