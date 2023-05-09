Innovations for asthmatic patients could save lives

Cape Town- South Africa has one of the highest asthma death rates in the world and with innovations heading to the health market, many lives could be saved. The month of May has been dedicated to the awareness of asthma globally.

Patricia Van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health said those suffering from asthma and respiratory conditions can take advantage of an app developed by the South African Weather Service. “The app is freely available for android or IOS devices (operating system for iPhone and iPad, called SAAQIS (South African Air Quality Information Systems),” she explained. “This app reflects the data from the City’s ambient air quality monitoring network, in real-time and is thus a useful tool for those suffering from asthma and other respiratory conditions.”

A new plastic bottle prototype went to be further developed, honed and refined into the AfriSpacer™ by a team of biomedical engineering alumni. The team works under the guidance of Professor Mike Levin, CEO of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa (AFSA) and Head of the Paediatric Asthma and Allergy Division at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital, has also been launched this asthma awareness month. Professor Heather Zar, a paediatric pulmonologist and head of the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital, created a home-made spacer from a plastic soft drink bottle after she witnessed the inadequate treatment asthmatic children were receiving due to the high cost of spacers.

Professor Michael Levin said that when using an asthma pump (metered dose inhaler) without a spacer, most of the spray hits the back of the throat, with only 9% of the medication actually reaching the lungs. “It is conservatively estimated that 80% of asthma deaths could be prevented with better treatment,” said Professor Levin. “It is for this reason we are so excited to be launching the AfriSpacer™ into market, and to be able to sell the units at a far lower cost than other commercially available spacers.

“The AfriSpacer™ is a device that slows the speed of the spray from an asthma pump and successfully directs more medication into the lungs.” Professor Levin explained using the AfriSpacer™ allows 1.7 times more medicine to reach the lungs hence making it more effective than a home nebuliser, or dry powder inhaler. “A spacer is basically a chamber filled with air, with the asthma pump fitting into the back,” he added.