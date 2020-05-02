‘Insensitive’ City of Cape Town service hikes slammed by ratepayers

The City would have a tough time convincing ratepayers on proposed rates and services increases, judging by comments from irate residents as the public participation process closes today. Some ratepayers have accused the City of being insensitive to the economy on their finances in comments shared during the public participation process on the draft budget for 2020/21. Many others called on the City to scrap service charges and not increase rates as part of a relief package to struggling households during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. The city opened the public participation process after the March council meeting to enable ratepayers to engage with the proposed R53.7 billion budget for the financial year, via online platforms due to the national lockdown. The draft budget proposes increases in line with the inflation rate while allocating R1.5bn to “crime and grime” services such as law enforcement services and stormwater cleaning, R4.5bn to safety and security, R5.6bn to transport and R2.2bn to alleviate the rapid growing needs for housing.

Property rates will increase by 4%, electricity by 4.8%, water and sanitation by 4.5% and refuse collection by 3.5%.

The City also wants to reward its executive directors with salary increases of between 30% and 50% in the proposed draft budget.

Subsequent to the publication of the proposed salary increases, the City vehemently denied this and said no decision had been taken on salary increases and that the draft budget was drawn prior to Covid-19.

But some ratepayers slammed the proposed salary increases describing the move as “disgusting” and “ridiculous to even consider giving anyone earning in excess of R1m an increase of more than 6% in these conditions”.

“Every citizen in Cape Town has taken a cut in salary / income due to Covid-19. What makes the management of the city so special that they need an increase? Please explain,” wrote one ratepayer.

Many voiced concerns that citizens would not be able to afford rate increases and called on the City to be sympathetic to the plight of pensioners who would need additional relief measures and to those who would lose jobs as a result of the pandemic.

Activist group, STOP CoCT said although the rates proposed in the draft budget appeared to be competitive against other metros, in comparison to expected household spend, the City still exceeded the others on both middle income and affordable households by over 25% as a complete basket.

Spokesperson for the group Sandra Dickson said relief afforded to pensioners could be improved and warned that the proposed rate increase did not provide for any Covid-19 aftermath.

“Many ratepayers have lost their jobs and the burden is even going to be more on the remaining ratepayers,” Dickson said.

Another STOP CoCT member, Mike Heyns, said the proposed 4.83% electricity increase was 34% higher than Eskom clients in Cape Town.

“The unregulated portion of 26.60 cents per kW across all tariffs is of great concern. It attributes to between 14% up to 69% of tariff,” he said.

Heyns also said the rates increases should not be viewed in line with the Consumer Price Index as the property sector had its own inflation rate.

Regarding water increases, Heyns called on the City to adopt innovative alternatives to the levy.

“As it stands, the levy is viewed as an evil by ratepayers and the negative perception also creates a mental block to payment. Both the water and electricity levies should rather include some units which makes it part of the consumptive tariffs rather than an additional charge. The ‘pipe levy’ idea needs to be reconsidered as there is no logic behind it,” he added.

One ratepayer, identified as Inka, also objected to the rates increase, adding that objections from last year’s increases had not yet been dealt with.

The City said all comments on the Draft Budget as it stands or constructive inputs to deal with the crisis situation would be considered and responded to.

“The impact of the Covid-19 crisis currently and in the years to come is currently part of a budget review process,” the City said in a statement.

