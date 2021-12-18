Inspired by MJ, local youth are using dancing to inspire other youngsters

Inspired by the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s artistic work, youngsters from Delft, Parow, and Elsies River have joined together to bring the heat in Wally Wages, the Smooth Criminal, which is a short film that aims to address the social issues that are prevalent in the community. The short film, inspired by the upbeat tempo that matches the difficult subject matter, is set to take you on a journey of a dancer who takes on social issues within communities through dance and creative arts in order to inspire and uplift the lives of cast down youths in the community, one step at a time.

Joshua “Jesse” Williams, who plays the lead character, Wally Wages, said that he started dancing when he was 12 and having to take on the role that incorporated Jackson, who he had been watching for years, was the tip of the iceberg. Joshua”Jesse”Williams practices for his moves during the shoot for the film. Picture: Supplied. “When I first started dancing, I drew inspiration from many dancers, but mainly Michael Jackson, as he stood out the most with his unique and interesting style. Today, a lot of my inspiration comes from two dancers by the name of Les Twins, with their creative flow and technique, but Michael Jackson will always be someone I will look up to as a dancer,” Williams said. “When I dance, I feel connected to everything and everyone around me. It’s a place where I have full control and it’s a place where I feel safe. Sometimes I even use dancing to get into a better mindset and spark some creativity when I’m lacking.

“The role of Wally Wages, a character who exposes the true social issues among the youth, was truly an honour, as the character uses his smooth ability to dance and inspire cast down teens to make them realise their purpose, who they are and what it means to push through in order to conquer what holds them back,” added Williams. Nadia Gouws, who plays the role of Kiss Le Diable, the antagonist of the community, said that dancing has always been her way of expressing herself. “Born in Kuils River and raised in Silversands, I was about six years old when I started doing ballet at my primary school. My ballet teacher just randomly called me one day when I was about eight years old and asked me to stay one afternoon to join the older dancers. This is when I was first exposed to hip hop and felt a passion for it, and till today I have a great passion for hip hop dancing.

“What inspires me to dance is the passion I have for dancing, which made me realise that I was born to dance. I am driven to become a dance star and travel the world to be exposed to every form of dance there is and become one of the best there is. “Dancing has always been my way of expressing myself emotionally. It’s an emotional release. I dance when I’m hurt or stressed because there is nothing that brings me peace the way dancing does. I feel safe, and I feel an uncomplicated sense of happiness when I dance,” said Gouws. Director and choreographer of the film, Nick Matthee puts in the work alongside some of the characters featured in the film, Picture: Supplied. Nick Matthee, who is the director and choreographer of the film, said that the film is aimed at tapping into the talented skills of young people and using them to be the agents of change through the film in order to tackle issues such as depression, peer pressure, lack of confidence, racism, gender discrimination, bullying, etc. among teens.