Inspiring poet, publisher and author makes waves

Cape Town - A local publisher, author and poet has the world at her feet while she continues to inspire women from all walks of life. Haroldene Tshienda, 44, of Kuils River, is an author and performance poet and founding director of Tshienda Publications as well as co-owner of Onet PC Solutions (Pty) Ltd.

Tshienda has been invited to receive an award at the fourth Annual Global African Authors Awards in Johannesburg this weekend. Earlier this month, Tshienda assisted Michelle Ohlsson, the mother of the missing Matthew Ohlsson, to release her book titled: The Matthew Ohlsson Story, Without a Trace. Tshienda is a mom of four and continues to inspire women via her own writing and poetry.

In 2016 and 2017, she won an award for her contribution to Literacy Arts at the Cultural Affairs Awards hosted by the Western Cape Department of Arts, Culture and Sports. She is a Human Rights Peer Educator for Africa Unite, a proud Wing Warrior for the SAWFB (SA Women Fight Back) movement and an ambassador for The Warrior Project. She was also one of the delegates to present Western Cape Provincial Parliament at the 40th Anniversary of the June 1976 Uprising in Soweto.

She has published six books thus far, titled: Give Up (Healing words from a poet), Moving from Pain to Power, Black Poetry, Beyond the Pain and She is Poetry. Her seventh book, entitled I am Number Seven, will be published next year. While busy with her literature, she is also establishing a group called Reset, which is a support group for divorcees and people going through divorce and relationship problems, and also hosts writing workshops for free.

She said her main aim was to help women heal via her writing: “We all have a story to tell, you just need to find your voice. If you are not a talkative person, then it's your chance to write. Don't worry about formal writing, just start.” Haroldene Tshienda’s books. SUPPLIED When asked how she felt about receiving her award, she said: “I was contacted by Anthea Ambursley, the founder and organiser of the Annual Global African Authors Awards, earlier this year to nominate a few self-published authors. “Luckily for me, I have an archive full of authors who have made use of my services.

“I have selected 30 (28 of authors from Cape Town, East London, Port Elizabeth, Hantam, Zimbabwe and 2 of my latest books) Beyond The Pain and She is Poetry. “I will be jetting off to Johannesburg on July 31 to receive these honorary awards. I will also perform a poem written especially for this prestigious event entitled Africa Rise!” “I have nominated 28 titles from around SA and 2 of my latest two books. The theme for the awards this year is “Unlock the stories in Africa”.

“It was a difficult decision because all the books are amazing in on my bookshelf but I have selected: Afrikaans poetry and novels written by authors from the Cape Flats, to mention a few: Ek slaan my oe op na die flatse by Nashville Blaauw, Gedagtes vanne kaapse klong by Quintion Leonard, Cape Flats Love Affair by Stanley Jacobs, Michelle Ohlsson, Natasha Fick, Philippine Morkel, Stephne Roux and a few more…” Tshienda said her love for writing began while she was going through a divorce and that it was healing for herself. Ohlsson said she was taken aback to be showcased at the awards. “It was a shock for me, I didn't expect this to happen.”