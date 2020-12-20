Interdict halts any further negotiations on Lanquedoc land in Stellenbosch

The Stellenbosch municipality and the Dwars River Community Development Trust have been interdicted from concluding any agreement on the controversial donation of the land in Lanquedoc. An interim order granted by the Western Cape High Court has also interdicted the parties from holding any further negotiations for the purpose of acquisition and facilitating any transfer of the land to the municipality. The court order followed an urgent application by the Lanquedoc Housing Association, made up of backyard dwellers – challenging the donation of pieces of land known as Erf 10 and Erf 1 by the Trust to the municipality. The two properties, along with several other houses, were donated to the residents in Dwars River Valley by Anglo American in the early 2000s. A Trust was set up to benefit the local communities as part of the sale of Boschendal Wine Estates in 2003.

Anglo American said this week that the Trust was set up to benefit the local communities after it had already built about 615 homes for employees .

However, on November 13 the municipality held an urgent council meeting to obtain approval for the donation of Erf 10 and the remainder of Erf 1 from the Trust to enable housing development in exchange for the writing off of municipal rates and taxes arrears amounting to R640 000.

The two properties, according to the Trust, were worth R44 million.

The Association's representative, Mbasa Smith, said in court papers that the municipality's decision was taken without any public participation and in violation of its constitutional and statutory obligations.

Smith said the Trust failed to obtain authorisation by beneficiaries in the decision-making process leading up to the donation of the "two extremely valuable" pieces of land.

Anglo American said this week that the two erven, together with several other houses, were originally donated to the Lanquedoc Homeowners' Association in the early 2000s.

According to the company, the land was earmarked for housing development.

"On one of the portions of land we donated, we constructed 615 homes, enabling employees of the estate to become homeowners at no cost to them.

"We subsequently helped fund improvements to resurface the roads and upgrade storm water drainage systems around the area," the company said.

In court papers, Smith described the Trust's inception as a product of a "common vision" between the communities of Lanquedoc, Kylemore, Pniel, Johannesdal and Meerlust Boubou for the benefit of the communities.

"Access to land and housing is a burning issue for many residents in the area, particularly those living in informal housing.

“I estimate that about half of all the people working in the Dwars River Valley live in informal dwellings and in backyards – predominantly in Lanquedoc.

“Further we can estimate the beneficiaries of the Trust as being approximately 10 000 people", said Smith.

He said the majority of the Trust members who were part of the decision to donate the land represented "the established, wealthy and predominantly coloured beneficiaries" who owned or had access to formal housing.

One of the beneficiaries , the Meerlust Bosbou community and the poorest, was not represented at the Trust meeting, he said.

According to Smith, he was told by a municipal official that the Trust tried to sell the land to the municipality for R44 million but the municipality could not afford to pay that price.

In light of the growing need for housing some backyarders moved onto Erf 10 in October and built between 100 and 110 structures.

On October 29 the Trust took the decision to donate the land and soon after the November 13 council meeting, the Red Ants moved onto Erf 10 and demolished unoccupied structures.

In an affidavit filed with the court, one of the trustees, Karel Pietersen said the chairperson of the Trust, Michael Fraser, met him on the side of the road, outside the community hall in Meerlust and told him the Trustees reached an agreement with the municipality to build houses for the people.

“He held out a piece of paper, without explaining the contents thereof, and asked me to sign it," Pietersen said.

He said had he known that Fraser decided to donate rather than sell the land, he would have attended the meeting and opposed the proposal.

The Western Cape High Court will in 2021 hear part B of the Housing Association's application which seeks the final relief, setting aside the land donation and declaring it unlawful and invalid.

It wants the court to declare the demolition without a court order of one informal structure, unlawful.

No date has been set for the case yet.

Weekend Argus