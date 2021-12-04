Internal party politics are eating the ANC

Cape Town – Elections might have come and gone over a month ago but many are still in disbelief at how the ANC lost ward 85 to the DA. Since the dawn of democracy, the ward in Strand has always been an ANC stronghold.

There was a decline in votes in the past two elections for the ANC but no one had imagined that the ward would be snatched away especially given that it is next to ANC’s regional chairperson Xolani Sotashe’s ward. New DA councillor in the ward Chantal Cerfontein, said it was not pure luck but hard work that won them the ward. “On the ground during my election campaign, I had an equally reliable team spreading the message of our party’s values, principles and policies.

“I have a strong belief that when people believe in what your intentions are and what you have to offer and how we can work together for the greater good of the communities we live in, we can strive for better together. “It was on these believes the residents came out and made their mark.” Cerfontein said the victory for her is the fact that the people have placed their faith and trust in her.

“I will serve them to the best of my ability to ensure an open opportunity society for all.” ANC candidate Mandla Geja blamed internal party politics that led to the loss. Many blamed the new demarcation but he said it had no impact on elections.

“The leadership decided that they are allowing me to be a candidate but I had to find my own people to campaign with, they offered no support. “I accepted that but all my campaign strategies were questioned. “We spent a lot of time arguing with each other than taking the message of the ANC to the people.”

He said that when they eventually went to campaign, people complained about the food parcels and the outgoing councillor. “On the day of the elections we worked under pressure, the party does not have funds and that affected us badly. “Only a real renewal of the ANC will bring back voters to the party because many did not come out to vote.”

Resident Boitumelo Mqulwana did not vote last month due to dissatisfaction. “The ANC deserves what it got in ward 85. “People like me who love the ANC decided not to vote because this is not the ANC we once loved.