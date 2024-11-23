International conference on puppetry arts to be held in Cape Town

Cape Town - In a groundbreaking initiative, UWC, in collaboration with the International Union of Puppetry Arts (UNIMA) and the Centre for Humanities Research (CHR), will host an international multidisciplinary arts and research conference and performance programme titled ProVocation: Roots and Wings. Set to be held at the CHR’s newly inaugurated Iyatsiba Lab in Woodstock, this conference aims to explore, celebrate, and promote the rich tapestry of African puppetry and object performance pedagogies through a global lens.

The name Iyatsiba, derived from the isiXhosa phrase meaning “it is jumping,” perfectly encapsulates the dynamic essence that this new creative space seeks to foster. It represents not only the whimsical nature of puppetry but also the active engagement of rural and peri-urban communities with the vibrant cultural life of the city. Running for four days, ProVocation: Roots and Wings will gather artists, scholars, researchers, and practitioners from across Africa and beyond. Participants will engage in intensive workshops, international meetings, and seminars focused on kinetic object research and pedagogies pertinent to the postcolonial global South and its trans-hemispheric counterparts. A significant highlight of the conference is the lineup of puppetry performances from South Africa, Mali, Switzerland, and Spain. These exhibitions will showcase innovative artists pushing the boundaries of puppetry in contemporary contexts. As the gathering emphasises international cooperation, it seeks to strengthen the development of puppetry arts throughout the African continent, shining a spotlight on the intersection of tradition and innovation within this unique art form.

Puppetry has long been recognised as an effective medium for addressing challenging social issues. Its educational and artistic significance has led to an expansion of its study in higher education, with institutions worldwide now offering advanced degrees in puppetry arts. ProVocation: Roots and Wings aims to establish a similar profile for puppetry arts within South Africa, marking a pivotal moment in the continent’s cultural landscape. This marks the first instance of the conference being hosted on African soil, adding a layer of local relevance to the dialogues and artistic expressions that will unfold. The event will feature practical explorations, exhibitions, film screenings, lectures, panel discussions, facilitated dialogues, and conversations following the performances. Themes, developed in collaboration with the CHR and UNIMA’s African Commission, will delve into the politics of contemporary puppetry, arts pedagogies, and training approaches across