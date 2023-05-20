Internationally acclaimed chefs to feature at the Plant Powered Show

Cape Town - The Plant Powered Show will see several top South African and international chefs take the stage at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from May 26 to 28. Apart from the exciting line-up of chefs who will entertain with live demos, the event will also feature diverse and compelling talks by leading health and wellness experts. Weekend Argus is a proud media partner of The Plant Powered Show.

Heidi Warricker, founder and CEO of Live Events Africa and organiser of The Plant Powered Show, said one of the biggest trends worldwide is sustainability and food awareness. “People are becoming increasingly interested in what they are eating, where it comes from and the effects their diets have on the environment,” she said. Chef Christiaan Campbell said he was excited to be invited and be part of the show as he believes it will teach people a lot about healthy diet.

“Any show that brings attention to our health and diet makes me very excited as we get an opportunity to teach people about living a healthy lifestyle, which is very important,” said Campbell. Chefs who will be participating include, among others, English chef, writer and presenter Tom Hunt; the iconic Jenny Morris; plant-based African food educator Jane Nshuti; and forage chef and wild and indigenous foods specialist Gregory Henderson, who is also the founder of the Wild Food Revolution. Tickets are available from Quicket or at the door and cost R200 per person for adults, R160 per person for students, and R60 per person for seniors over 60 (valid ID required on entry).

Tickets for the masterclasses are R145; you can select as many as you like (valid with a general admission ticket on the day). Weekend ticket options are also available. Tickets are on sale at Quicket or at the door. Book your tickets before the show and save 25% with promo code TPPS2023. For more information, visit the Plant Powered Show website at https://plantpoweredshow.com.

Stand a chance to win a two-night stay at Temenos Retreat in McGregor. 1. To enter SMS: WAHOTEL, followed by your name, and email address to 33258. 2. The competition opens today and closes on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 9am.

3. Winners will be notified via email. 4. SMS costs R1.50. 5. The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes.