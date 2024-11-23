Independent Online
Saturday, November 23, 2024

Investigation launched after detainee escapes from Grassy Park police holding cells

Nicholas Gordon is still at large. pic supplied

Published 5h ago

Cape Town - Police are investigating a case of escape from lawful custody of a detainee who was apparently allowed to walk out of the police holding cells at Grassy Park police station this week.

The police's Sergeant Wesley Twigg said they were gathering information about the incident which took place on November 19.

“Grassy Park police registered an escape from lawful custody case on Tuesday, November 19,” he said.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. The suspect is yet to be arrested.”

The suspect known as Nicholas Gordon apparently told the police official in charge of the holding cells that he was detained for being drunk in public and he was released under the name of Cedric Fisher.

* Anyone with any information who can assist with the investigation can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Weekend Argus

