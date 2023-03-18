Investigation launched after gang leader’s visit to AGU base

Member of the Anti Gang Unit have reported that senior staffers allegedly allowed a notorious gang leader to walk on their base in Faure and have a meeting. The members ,who spoke anonymously, said they felt exposed and at risk after the gang leader had apparently observed their set-up during load shedding on Wednesday.

MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagan Allen, said he was made aware of the allegations and has asked for an investigation by the provincial police commissioner. “It is alarming and quite frankly unacceptable that so-called known gangsters have access to spaces that should be secured and not open to anyone from the public. “Police members that prefer being criminals should leave the service immediately, but just as we’re coming for them and these gangsters, they should know that whether they’re in uniform or not, we will not leave any stone unturned, as our aim is to create safer communities where our people can live without fear and in dignity.”

Last year, Judge Daniel Thulare revealed police officers had become involved in organised crime and corrupt dealings, compromising the safety of State prosecutors. The members claimed the gang leader had allegedly walked around on the base accompanied by four bodyguards. “He was walking around like he owns the place and the generator did not go on,” said the member. “He was walking right where the gates are where the guns are booked in. We have informed Popcru. This is sickening, our safety is compromised and we are fed up.”

They also shared a photograph of another man belonging to a separate gang, sitting inside a marked AGU vehicle. Zona Morton, an activist and whistle-blower said: “Since the retirement of (André) Lincoln, the AGU has gone backwards. For a senior AGU officer to bring a prominent gang leader onto the AGU base is infuriating, as this compromises those members who diligently work and uphold their oath to ‘serve and protect’. Will those members also now be left out of their own demise, like the late Lieutenant -Colonel Charl Kinnear?” Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said: “Matters such as the safety of our members remain an internal affair between the employees concerned and the employer, and will be treated as such.”