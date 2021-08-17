Ipid investigates as officer shoots his wife after altercation

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a police member, after a shootout claimed the lives of two police officers. Police said the complainant Felicia Horn, and her husband Richard Horn, had an argument relating to an affair that the suspect had.

“Apparently the argument got heated and the suspect went to the room and fetched his service pistol. He cocked it and the complainant started running out of the house. As she was running, the suspect fired multiple shots in her direction as she fled, crossing the street into Erica Road,” said police. Police said the suspect then went to Gordons Bay Police Station, where he went to hand in his service pistol, and left. The complainant suffered no injuries and no damages were detected in and around the scene.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said they are aware of the matter and they are investigating it. She said the suspect is arrested and is still in custody. He will appear in court on August 23 for a bail application. “The suspect’s wife is fine, she did not get any injuries,” added Langa.

Western Cape Community Police Forum chairperson Fransina Lukas said it's very sad and tragic that – during women's month – we still experience a very high number of incidents of violence against women, as well as femicide. She said even more tragic is the fact that those tasked with the responsibility to uphold the law make themselves guilty of behaviour unbecoming of a police officer. “We call on SAPS to intervene swiftly and arrest the perpetrators, and to give the necessary support to the victim, who happens also to be a member of SAPS,” added Lukas.