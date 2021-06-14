Ipid investigating after a police officer was shot dead while allegedly stealing bricks

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a police officer who was allegedly stealing bricks at a construction site. The drama unfolded just after 12.30am yesterday where police stationed at Harare police station were carrying out patrols in Mbarhayi Street in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, when they noticed occupants of a white bakkie stealing bricks from a construction site.

Ndileka Cola, national spokesperson for Ipid, said the police officers approached the suspects who began to run away and that one of the individuals returned, opening fire. Police shot back, wounding the suspect, who died at hospital. It was later established that the police officer was from Khayelitsha Tactical Response Team.

Cola said the officer’s death would be investigated. He had been shot in the stomach. “The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a death as a result of a police action incident which occurred in the early hours of this morning in Khayelitsha,” she said.

“It is alleged that the police officers of Harare CPU were patrolling at Mbarhayi Street when they spotted a white bakkie with four suspects busy stealing bricks at a building site. “When the police approached the suspects ran away but the police managed to apprehend two suspects and arrested them. One suspect came back to rescue his friends and fired shots at the police officers. “Police allegedly returned fire injuring the suspect. He was taken to Khayelitsha hospital where he later died.

“The deceased suspect is a police officer from Khayelitsha TRT. “Ipid continues with the investigation process.” A source close to the investigation reveals a generator had allegedly been found at the police officer’s house which had apparently been stolen during a business robbery in June.