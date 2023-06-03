The UCT Irma Stern Museum and the Western Cape Education Department have partnered on an exciting practical assessment task which aims to celebrate the connections between visual arts and design and Stern. As part of the Irma Stern Museum’s 50th birthday celebrations last year, learners were invited to re-think, re-imagine and re-interpret iconic works by Stern.

The project was such a huge success and they are back again this year. All Grade 11 visual art and design learners in the Western Cape have been invited to participate in the project. A panel of teachers, design and art specialists will choose their favourite work for an exhibition that will be held at the Irma Stern Museum.

One of the scholars whose work was chosen to be exhibited last year, Guile Ackers, said that he felt very honoured and fortunate to have received an opportunity such as presenting his artwork in Stern’s respected home and museum. “My experience was eye-opening, inspiring and mostly the greatest lesson of my lifetime. If presented again, I would gladly and more than willingly represent myself and my school through great expression through my works guided by Stern's legacy,” said Ackers. The Irma Stern Museum has received bookings from many different schools, including Apex High School.

Apex learners went and viewed Irma Stern’s collection in the museum, participated in a guided tour and had the opportunity to create their own individual artworks inspired by the paintings of Stern. Nobukho Nqaba, the museum's curator and education co-ordinator, led their tour and art practicals. Nqaba said Apex learners were eager to learn, engage and participate through asking questions about Stern’s work throughout the day. She added their visit was made possible by their sponsors who support the museum’s educational programme for schools that cannot afford to come for excursions.

“These sponsors include the Mauerberger Foundation Fund, Graaffs Trust and Gaye Youngleson. Through these sponsors, the museum was able to organise transport to fetch the learners from their school to the museum and back. Food is also provided for them,” said Nqaba. Caitlin Viljoen is one of the scholars who joined the Irma Stern Project this year and she said that she gratefully accompanied her teacher and respected scholars to witness and experience the greatness of the Stern’s home. “I cannot explain in words how amazing this learning experience was and our tour guide, Nobukho Nqaba, was a great help as well. Other than just exhibiting Ms Sterns artworks, she taught us more about her origin and life, the legacy she left behind and the history behind her respective works,” said Viljoen.