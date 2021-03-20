Ironman challenge to raise funds

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A gruelling, physically demanding challenge will be held in Durbanville next week to raise funds for children with disabilities. The event will see paraplegic Alwyn Uys take on the Three Half Ironman challenge which consists of a 1.9km swim; 90km bike ride and 21km run over a duration of 6 hours repeated three times. Uys is a professional triathlete known for swimming from Robben Island to Blouberg becoming the first paraplegic in the world to do the island crossing. The event will be promoted and discussed as well as the potential fundraising opportunity for RX Radio. RX Radio is an internet radio station run by and for children based at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

It is one of the first radio stations in the world to have children and young reporters broadcasting from within a hospital.

Uys said he is more like an ambassador for the event because he helps RX Radio raise funds and get more people involved.

“I’m trying to help their cause because I’m passionate about disability and chronic diseases and helping children and the community,” he said.

Even though it is not the first time he is doing Ironman, he has never done it with RX Radio before.

Uys will however be the only participant in the challenge but maintains he is ready for the challenge.

He said he has been training for the Ironman South Africa races but most of them were cancelled for 2020.

“I want to put that training and hard work to good use,” he said.

RX Radio said in a statement the important significance of the collaboration is to help raise awareness, generate funds and advocate for children with disabilities and that their disability does not define who they are, possibilities are endless.

“The project is aimed at conveying a powerful, influential and meaningful message through the partnership,” said the statement.

Weekend Argus