It is vital to instil in kids that they have rights and responsibilities

March is human rights month in South Africa, and as you may know every human right has a responsibility. This week we focus on three more human rights and their responsibilities.

1. Children have the right to not be used for any armed conflict, and to be protected in times of armed conflict. Responsibility: You have the responsibility to always make sure you are with an adult you trust, and never going to places alone that could potentially put you in danger. Always ask mom and dad for permission to go anywhere. Never go to a place your parents have not allowed you to go to. 2. Children have the right to a faith or religion.

Responsibility: You have the responsibility to ensure that you don’t look down on those who have a different faith and religion than yours. 3. Children have the right to freedom of speech and expressing themselves. Responsibility: You have the responsibility to ensure that you don’t insult, disrespect or offend people because of your expressions. Having the right to express yourself does not mean you should be nasty to others and hurt their feelings.