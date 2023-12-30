It’s all systems go for the Cape Malay choirs and Tweede Nuwe Jaar street parades

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has given the go-ahead for more than 35 Malay Choirs from across the city to be part of the annual Cape Malay Choir Board Road March from the City Hall to the Bo-Kaap. Organised by the Cape Malay Choir Board, the parade is expected to attract thousands of spectators, and will end in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Residents and motorists are advised that roads will be impacted from 6pm on Sunday, December 31 until the early hours of New Year’s Day. The MyCiTi bus service will also be affected at around the same time on New Year’s Eve. Route 106 services will be deviated from 6pm until the end of service on Sunday, December 31. The Groote Kerk stop will be missed in both directions.

A comprehensive list of MyCiTi deviations has been made available. The City has also given permission for about 20 000 Minstrel performers to take to the streets of the CBD for the 2024 Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Street Parade on Tuesday, January 2. The parade, organised by the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, is expected to attract upwards of 80 000 spectators along Darling Street, the Grand Parade, Adderley Street and into the Bo-Kaap.

Commencing from District Six at around midday, the various processions of performers will entertain the crowds along the historic route before they end in the Bo-Kaap. “These events have huge historical and cultural significance,” said Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith. “They represent the rich heritage of our beautiful city and mean so much to thousands of Capetonians who have grown up with the culture associated with the Malay Choirs and the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Parade.

“The City of Cape Town’s annual support for the event is to ensure that we can contribute to preserving these traditions for the next generation. “We are looking forward to seeing all the performers take to the streets, and we call on residents and visitors alike to come out and be a part of it,” Smith added. As a result of the event, a number of roads around the CBD will be affected by the procession on January 2.