It’s official: ActionSA appoints ex-ANC member Sello Lediga as Limpopo chair

The political movement ActionSA appointed former ANC member Sello Lediga as its Limpopo chairperson on Monday. The announcement was made by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

“We are here on the occasion of the announcement of our Provincial Chairperson in Limpopo,” Mashaba said. “This announcement takes place after the leadership of ActionSA has toured Limpopo Province to consult our structures about this announcement.” Weekend Argus, on Sunday, exclusively reported that Lediga’s appointment was imminent.

Lediga is a former member of the ANC’s Limpopo provincial task team, political analyst and CEO of the Patriotic Movement, a civil society organisation that promotes patriotism in South Africa. Mashaba told Weekend Argus earlier: “A friend introduced me to him, and we’ve had several meetings, including doing security checks and clearances to satisfy myself, cause’ it’s always difficult to get someone from the ANC. I think it’s a challenge to really get good people from the ANC.” Since the beginning of the year, the party has launched between five to 10 branches in Limpopo every weekend, according to Mashaba.

