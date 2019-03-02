Get festive at Huawei KDay

Cape Town - Some 20 000 fans are expected to descend on Meerendal Estate in Durbanville today for the Huawei KDay music festival.



Fans are in for a real treat as the cream of South Africa's mucisians are expected to thrill audiences at the event, with a line up including the likes of Lady Zamar, Youngsta CPT, Yanga and Mi Casa.

Gates open at 9am and the show starts at 11am.





If you and your family are heading out for a day of fun, sun and epic tunes, have a look at our insider tips for having the best time at #HuaweiKDay.





Be a lekker #HuaweiKDay neighbour. Put your umbrellas down during performances so that everyone can see the on-stage action! pic.twitter.com/IRAqmFsZnZ — Kfm 94.5 (@KFMza) March 1, 2019



