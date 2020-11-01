It’s ‘unfair’ that accused traffic chief is still at work, colleagues say

CAPE TOWN - While a complainant in a sexual harassment accusation against acting Western Cape traffic chief Farrel Payne says she has been booked off for the rest of the year, he remains on duty. Payne appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court this week where he was formally charged with sexual assault, crimen injuria and attempting to commit a sex act. He was released on R5 000 bail. Allegations of improper conduct and sexual harassment against Payne surfaced in September when a woman employed in his office spoke out. The mother of two – who previously told Weekend Argus she was too afraid to return to work while Payne was still there pending the outcome of an external investigation called for by the Department of Transport and Public Works – now says she has been booked off for the rest of the year. She was meant to return tomorrow after she was placed on leave by her psychiatrist shortly after she reported the matter.

A National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson said Payne’s court case had been postponed to January, 20, 2021 for further investigation and consultation.

Western Cape Transport and Public Works Department MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said he could not comment on the merits of the case.

“We as a department undertook an independent investigation into the matter and, of course, it’s going to be very important that we protect both the victim and the alleged perpetrator until due processes have been followed,” he said.

Madikizela said because an independent investigation was under way, he could not give an estimate of when an outcome could be expected or the matter would be resolved.

Transport and Public Works Department spokesperson Jandré Bakker confirmed that Payne was still reporting for duty despite the criminal charges he faces in court.

“The accused appearing in court has no impact on the independent investigation currently under way,” Bakker said.

Colleagues of the woman who levelled the accusations against Payne said the fact that he has not been suspended pending investigation shows bias and a lack of leadership from the department.

“This further victimises her because it shows that no matter what you do as a woman to try and have the truth come out, some people are above the law. She filed formal complaints with the department and there is a criminal case.

“Him being allowed to carry on at work like nothing has happened shows his power and influence,” said a co-worker, who asked not to be identified.

“This does not encourage or make it easier for any other person who may have experienced or gone through what this woman did to come forward, given the free rein this man has.

“Who is to say he isn’t intimidating anyone? It’s ridiculous. This man must be suspended until this whole matter is sorted out.”

The EFF in the province has also called for Payne’s suspension in the wake of charges levelled against him.

