Jakes Gerwel Foundation opens doors to local playwrights

Cape Town - FIVE aspiring playwrights stand a chance of scoring one of five mentorship programmes offered by the Jakes Gerwel Foundation in partnership with the National Afrikaans Theatre Initiative (National). Applications to their fifth annual NATi Jong Sterre mentorship for playwrights are open, but the theatre-maker Lee-Ann van Rooi who will be mentoring the five winning playwrights gives a breakdown of what they're looking for from the participants. The advice comes from an experienced author, director, producer and a teacher who has been in the industry for 30 years.

She said the story lines are always locally-based and must be thought provoking and truthful in the meantime. "I look at what's it that's new, interesting, and perhaps, have never been seen before? "I am excited about words. The words on a page will live forever. I am excited about the story, I believe if you tell a story in a right way it will bring you a win.

"A playwright is somebody who is able to see and articulate the truth in any situation," she said. She said, nowadays, as creatives they are working on a plan to revive the spirit of telling African stories orally and bring back the culture of oral story telling. There's certainly immortality. According to a statement, successful applicants will be receiving a three week mentorship at the Foundation’s Paulet House in Somerset East in the Eastern Cape, and winning plays will premiere at Suidoosterfees 2024 at Artscape Theatre.

It's reported the programme has previously produced successful playwrights. "Many of our past participants are well on their way to being respected by their peers as well as seasoned theatre makers in the industry.“ Curtley Pitt, one of the recent beneficiaries said the Jakes Gerwel programme has everything you need to develop you into a skilled writer and that learning from an experienced writer as your mentor is truly a disguised blessing. "The house is overloaded with information, you come across artists with whom you might collaborate with. Be willing to pick up tips from your mentor and fellow writers and be receptive to helpful criticism. You need to be patient and enduring with yourself. You become a better person as well as a better writer as a result of the training.