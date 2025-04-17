Jamie Thurston Wyngaard: South African innovator honoured at Global Forty Under 40 Awards

Jamie Thurston Wyngaard has done it again — this time flying South Africa’s flag on international stages. The South African entrepreneur and long-standing innovation leader \Wyngaard, Chief Experience Officer (CXO) of Loop, has been named a recipient of the prestigious Global Forty Under 40 Award, held in Dubai recently.

Growing up in Montana, Wyngaard’s journey from local changemaker to global award recipient reflects a lifelong commitment to building solutions that uplift people and transform systems. Over the years, he has become a recognised name in South Africa’s innovation landscape, known for developing groundbreaking, tech-enabled approaches to mobility, education, and economic inclusion. This international honour recognisesd not only Wyngaard’s leadership but also the collective ingenuity and commitment of the entire Loop team, including his business partner Imtiyaaz Riley, whose shared vision and tireless work continue to transform mobility and financial access in emerging markets.

“This award is not just about me,” said Wyngaard. “It’s a recognition of every team member, partner, and supporter who has poured their energy into solving problems. Jamie Wyngaard collecting his award at the Summit “It’s about collaboration, shared purpose, and building something bigger than ourselves.

“ I’m incredibly proud to work alongside such dedicated, talented people—especially Imtiyaaz Riley and the Loop team. We’re building systems that not only move people but move economies, especially in places where it’s needed most.” Wyngaard said the experience in Dubai has been “eye-opening,” particularly for the exposure to global minds working on transformative solutions. “Standing on the same stage as global changemakers reminded me how small the world really is,” he said.

“Dubai taught me that if you can dream it, you can do it. I want to bring that mindset back to ESEA, and be a living testament for other locals who’ve heard it’s possible — but now need to see that it really is.” Reflecting on the recognition, Wyngaard shared a deeper message for South Africans: “People will always tell you that you can’t. But that’s often a reflection of their own belief not yours. Don’t let other people’s limitations define your possibilities.

Being recognised among the top 40 global achievers should show others that your ideas, your belief, and your purpose can lead to real impact. You just have to start.” He added that Loop itself had once been doubted, especially around its ability to innovate in the instant payments space. “We were told it was impossible — that payments couldn’t be made simpler for the emerging market. And yet we’ve done it. Limitations aren’t barriers; they’re indicators of where we need to grow.”

Under Wyngaard and Riley’s leadership, Loop has reached a valuation of over R187 million in just two years, delivering cutting-edge payment technologies such as Chat-to-Pay, Tap-to-Pay, and the upcoming Pay with Palm system. In recent months, Loop has also facilitated the distribution of more than R50 million into the informal market, driving economic participation and financial inclusion across South Africa. Beyond Loop, Wyngaard’s impact spans powerful initiatives like Feenix.org, which has raised over R204 million to support student education, and Socialhack.co.za, an impact investment firm backing SME growth.

Jamie Wyngaard with his award Most recently, he launched Basecamp, a high-impact platform that connects small businesses with immediate investment, mentorship, and market access. Its inaugural event takes place in Cape Town this May, giving a stage to 20 growth-ready entrepreneurs looking to scale through real-time investment and exposure. He also lectures at top South African universities and business schools, where his work in Design Thinking, Applied Marketing, and Innovation is recognised both academically and practically.

His teaching offers students a rare lens into how scientific thinking and entrepreneurial creativity can be used to address real-world challenges. Wyngaard’s recognition at the Global Forty Under 40 Awards adds to a growing list of accolades shared with the Loop team, including: Africa 40 Under 40: Science, Innovation & Technology (2025)

SAB Foundation Social Innovation Development Award (2023) Global Startup Awards: Best Mobility & Logistics Startup in Africa (2024) National Presidential Awards: Groundbreaking Business of the Year and Social Enterprise of the Year (2024)