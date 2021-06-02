Jeremy Vearey was set up to be fired, claims source

Cape Town – A well-placed source of Major General Jeremy Vearey, the former head of Western Cape’s detectives, has kicked back claiming he was set up to be dismissed, showcasing how a case of misconduct was manufactured against him.

Screenshots of an affidavit made by Brigadier Vish Naidoo and a statement for publication, signed “Anon,” were sent to Weekend Argus just days after Vearey was axed.

The author, who prefers not to be named, claims Vearey had been set up.

The statement reads: “This is how they set it up. Major General (Mzwandile) Tiyo, Provincial Head of Crime Intelligence (CI) in the Western Cape, did a Facebook translation of ‘M**r Hulle’ into ‘F*** them’ and circulated it as Vearey’s post to Brigadier Vish Naidoo and Major General Feroz Khan of CI head office.

“Together with Vearey’s ’Time Longer than Rope’ post, the disciplinary investigation was launched.

“They found a useful Afrikaner officer from Limpopo, Major General Scheepers, who also applied for the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape post twice to do the investigation.

“Add a Lieutenant General Ntshinga with a mandate to dismiss whose PC Eastern Cape was recently renewed to the mix and the outcome is obvious. ANON”

This week, comrades including political parties supported Vearey, stating it was nothing but an attack on former MKs who were coloured and high-ranking police officers, calling it a witch-hunt.

To date, Vearey has not responded to the Weekend Argus about his dismissal and remains mum on what others call an act of propaganda.

Vearey was dismissed between May 27 and May 28, after he was found guilty of misconduct, relating to Facebook posts between December 2020 and February this year.

In documents leaked to the paper earlier this week, National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, confirmed Vearey’s dismissal.

A media statement issued by National Police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: “In light of the huge media and public interest in the matter of Major General Jeremy Vearey, the South African Police Service can confirm that a sanction of dismissal imposed on the Major General was endorsed by the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service on Friday, 28 May 2021.”

In his affidavit, Naidoo said: “On Thursday, 25 February 2021, at 20.13, General Tiyo, the Head of Crime Intelligence in the Western Cape, sent me WhatsApp messages which appeared to be screenshots of three messages allegedly posted on social media platforms by ’Jeremy Vearey,’ who I know to be Major General Vearey, stationed at the Western Cape Provincial Office.”

Naidoo also referenced the social media posts saying: “The first post was titled: Time Longer Than Rope, with Minister Cele’s photograph and a message reading ’Cele vs Sitole: Nasrec election plots sees rift widen | News 24…’ The second post titled: ’M**r Hulle” and F*** Them’ with Lieutenant General Jacobs photograph with News24.com byline reading: Crime Intelligence: Peter Jacobs heads to court to halt disciplinary action…The third post titled: Time longer than rope, with a picture of the National Commissioner and a message reading Daily Maverick.co.za, ’Crime Intelligence: Nasrec 2017 grabber solution was mooted to…

“All these posts are derogatory and if posted or shared on any media or public platform brings the SAPS and the persons mentioned in those posts into disrepute.”

When Weekend Argus contacted Naidoo for comment about the sworn affidavit, he said: “I cannot comment on something of that nature.”

Weekend Argus