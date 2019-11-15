Cape Town – David van Boven appeared on charges of robbery, rape and attempted murder of a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday.
The case has been postponed to February 14 for further investigation and DNA results. A relative of Jesse Hess, Van Boven has also been linked to the murder of the UWC student and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, 85.
Van Boven has previous convictions for rape and drug-related cases.
He was on parole for rape at the time of the alleged Hanover Park rape and has opted to not apply for bail.
Van Boven is accused of allegedly raping the 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park on Monday. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said he was arrested in Struisbaai, near Hermanus, on Wednesday following a tip-off from the community.