Cape Town - The suspect arrested in connection of Jesse Hess and her grandfather appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday. He was arrested on Thursday for the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park.
He was positively identified by the child’s mother who caught him in the act. The state prosecutor told the court that the accused David van Boven was well known to his victims.
A police source added that he had been taken in for questioning soon after Jesse’s murder and her grandfather Chris, but had not been arrested.
The court heard that van Boven had been out on parole for charges of rape and drug-related crimes.
Hess’s family was in attendance at the 16-year-old girl’s rape case to show their support and became emotional when van Boven entered the dock.