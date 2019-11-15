Jesse Hess murder suspect was out on parole for rape, drug-related crimes, court hears









A small group of people are picketing outside the Wynberg Court where a suspect arrested for rape will appear. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The suspect arrested in connection of Jesse Hess and her grandfather appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday. He was arrested on Thursday for the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park. He was positively identified by the child’s mother who caught him in the act. The state prosecutor told the court that the accused David van Boven was well known to his victims. A police source added that he had been taken in for questioning soon after Jesse’s murder and her grandfather Chris, but had not been arrested. The court heard that van Boven had been out on parole for charges of rape and drug-related crimes. Hess’s family was in attendance at the 16-year-old girl’s rape case to show their support and became emotional when van Boven entered the dock.

The matter will be heard again on February 14. — Shanice Naidoo (@shanicey) November 15, 2019

He had previous convictions of rape and drug related cases. @WeekendArgus @IOL — Shanice Naidoo (@shanicey) November 15, 2019

He was on parole for rape at the time of the Hanover Park rape of the 16-year-old girl. He has opted not to apply for bail. @WeekendArgus @iol — Shanice Naidoo (@shanicey) November 15, 2019

David van Bovan has appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates Court for charges of robbery, rape and attempted murder. The case has been postponed for further investigation and DNA results. He has been linked to Jesse Hess murder and her grandfather. @WeekendArgus @IOL — Shanice Naidoo (@shanicey) November 15, 2019

The rape case has been postponed to February 14, 2020, for further investigation and DNA results.

A police source earlier this week confirmed to the Weekend Argus that Van Boven is definitely linked to the Hess murders.

"There was semen found at the (Hess) scene, however, we are still waiting for the DNA results," Sandy Hess, the spokesperson for the family, said.

Sandy said the accused would appear at the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for Jesse's murder.

She told the Weekend Argus that the suspect had allegedly tried to suffocate the Hanover Park teenager - the same modus operandi used to murder Jesse.

Jesse was found dead on her bed, while grandfather Chris was found tied up and gagged in the toilet in their one-bedroom flat in Parow.

Following van Boven's arrest Sandy said the family felt a sense of relief knowing that the suspect was behind bars. “However, it is not over yet as there is long road ahead with court proceedings.”

