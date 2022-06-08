Jesse Hess’s father ill after court adjourns for sentencing

Cape Town - A day after the court heard when sentencing will be handed down to the two convicted in the Jesse Hess case, her father has fallen ill. The emotional father, Lance Hess, said that he didn’t know what happened after yesterday’s court sitting but he is ill.

“It’s the realisation that she is gone and not here. God will give them what they deserve. I can’t judge. But I am angry very angry. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I don’t want to eat,” said Hess. As he took a moment to take deep breaths, he got emotional and said it was difficult for him as a father. Jesse, a first-year student at the University of the Western Cape, and her grandfather Chris Lategan were strangled to death in their Parow flat on August 30, 2019.

David Joshua van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose will be sentenced on July 19 at the Western Cape High Court. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Van Boven was convicted on two counts of murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, sexual assault, fraud and theft. Ambrose is convicted on two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. Van Boven is a relative of Jesse and asked the family for forgiveness yesterday in court. It was reported that he said before the court that he had a problem with drugs, for which he had eight previous convictions.

