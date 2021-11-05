Jihaam Abrahams to host a Zumbathon for Children’s Hospital Trust

Cape Town - Participants will be shaking their bodies later this month in aid of the Children’s Hospital Trust at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. Jihaam Abrahams will host a Zumbathon to raise funds for the upgrade and expansion of the emergency centre.

The event will consist of people dancing for 90 minutes, which includes Zumba, hip hop and jazz. This year the minimum donation is R100 a person and the first 200 entries will receive goody bags. Abrahams said: “This year we will be helping the Children’s Hospital Trust. All of the proceeds of the event will go directly to the upgrading and expansion of the new emergency centre,” she said. “My goal is to raise between R50 000 and R100 000 as there are so many children at the hospital and the space is overpopulated. It would be appreciated if companies can possibly get involved and help me raise those funds or even help donate something to add to the goody bags,” she added.

Donors of The Children's Hospital Trust have raised more than R100 million since 2019 for the upgrade and expansion for a new emergency centre. The new emergency centre will open its doors in March 2022, however, the first phase has already opened. Chief executive of the Children’s Hospital Trust, Chantel Cooper, said: “Being true to who we are and who we serve provides the foundation of our steadfast commitment and is the moral compass that guides us in reaching our goals.