Jobless Truman Prince vows to fight back

Controversial Patriotic Alliance (PA) provincial chairperson Truman Prince’s appointment as acting municipal manager in the Central Karoo District Municipality has been declared null and void by the Western Cape High Court. The court concluded that the de facto experience that Prince laid claim to was irrelevant for the required five-year period of service needed for an appointment as acting municipal manager.

In light of the fact that it was common cause that Prince does not have the requisite experience if the de facto period is excluded it follows that his appointment on February 2 as acting municipal manager of the municipality is null and void. The MEC is thus entitled to the relief sought, the high court said. Over the years, Prince's colourful political career has been marked by controversy. Prince has been a member of different political parties – the ANC, he formed his own party and then moved on to the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa, and returned to the ANC – each time exiting the party under a cloud. He is now a member of the PA.

Prince said he wholeheartedly disagreed with the conclusion and would appeal. “There is no way I will leave it at that. I have been in local government for more than 28 years. I have four degrees and have been elected as a mayor several times. How can I not be competent? The work I did as a mayor is in close proximity to the duties of a municipal manager. To tell me I am not competent and need more experience is an absolute joke.” According to Prince, this case brought before the court was an attempt by the DA to remove him from the council. “This another plot against me, and I will not give up the fight. They have another thing coming. I will appeal this conclusion. Since 1994, I have fought with vigour, venom and aggression. I will not give up now. I will appeal until I am given a proper platform where I am able to state my case.”

Brian Jooste, a community activist in Beaufort West, said Truman was misled by his party's president, Gayton McKenzie. He explained: “You can never pass legislation and think you can get away with it. We've warned Prince against the likes of Gayton McKenzie. He needed a footprint into the Western Cape, and Truman Prince was the best person to do it for him.The acts and Constitution is there for a reason. Cadre employment is the thorn that breaks this country and has it on its knees.” Tertuis Simmers, DA Provincial Leader in the Western Cape, said the party welcomed the Western Cape High Court’s judgment that declared the Prince’s appointment as acting municipal manager null and void.