Jobs Connect: A catalyst for growth in Cape Town’s SMMEs

Cape Town - In the bustling heart of Cape Town, a transformative initiative is reshaping the landscape for small, medium, and micro-enterprises (SMMEs). Jobs Connect, the city’s leading workforce development programme, is not only bridging the gap between job seekers and local businesses but also fostering economic growth in communities that have long faced challenges of unemployment.

With nearly 100,000 Capetonians registered on the platform, this innovative solution is empowering individuals and enterprises alike, creating a ripple effect of opportunity and success. Mayco Member for Economic Growth James Vos stated unemployment is a deep challenge in communities. “the costs of job hunting of up to R1 500 a month – are a significant barrier. Jobs Connect removes many of these obstacles, providing a streamlined, user-friendly and cost-effective platform.

“I’m grateful to all the Cape Town businesses using Jobs Connect to find local talent and contribute to our shared mission of creating economic opportunity and growth across the city,” Vos said. Vos adds that SMMEs are critical to South Africa’s economy, accounting for 80% of the workforce and generating over R5 trillion in turnover, according to the recent FinScopeMSME SA 2024 Survey. “For Cape Town’s SMMEs, finding the right skills is essential for growth. With Jobs Connect, I’m proud that we can bridge the gap between work-seekers and businesses who need the right talent to succeed,” Vos said.

Optix, a Woodstock-based fleet logistics company with 400 employees, is a standout example of how the programme is helping local businesses. Within two months of posting their requirements on Jobs Connect, Optix received over 1,600 applications, shortlisted 100, and hired more than 30 Cape Town residents. ‘Finding the right staff has always been a challenge for us, but Jobs Connect transformed our recruitment process. They not only simplified the search, but delivered candidates who truly fit our business needs. Their support made staffing smoother and more efficient, allowing us to focus on growth,’ said AJ Prollius, Senior Operations Manager at Optix. From large companies like Mr Price to smaller enterprises like CTP Cartons & Labels, a manufacturing group in Epping, over 400 businesses that have benefited from Jobs Connect.