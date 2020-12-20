Joburg woman dies while hiking on Table Mountain

Cape Town - A woman hiking on the Skeleton Gorge trail on Table Mountain died after a fall.

Shortly after 10am on Saturday, the 42-year-old woman from Johannesburg suffered the fatal injuries.

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to assist and the woman was declared dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Metro EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said: “Unfortunately, the patient was unconscious and she did not get up after the accident. The incident occurred at 10:10. When the first team of EMS responders arrived at the scene, the patient was dead upon arrival.”