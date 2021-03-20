Join Micia on a walk in support of cancer patients

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Knowing she made a small difference in someone’s life keeps her motivated. Micia Smit, a finalist for Miss Junior South Africa 2021, will host a Micia’s Walk for Cancer at Loch Lynne Wine Estate in Durbanville tomorrow. The charity walk, which starts at 8.30am, is to honour those who have died from cancer, fighting cancer and survived cancer. All funds will be donated to the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa). Micia is an ambassador for Cansa TLC, which supports children living with cancer and her wish is to raise as much funding as possible. “We can help Cansa to continue their fight against cancer. By enabling research, to educate the public, to provide care and support people affected by cancer,” said the Grade 12 pupil.

Cansa Cape Metro will be opening a teen care home at Tygerberg Hospital this year.

Micia said: “As a teenager, I feel a need to be there for the teens, who will be staying at the care home while they receive treatment. I have an ongoing project to collect care gifts for teens.This consists of basic toiletries, warm socks, a beanie and sweets or biscuits. I’ve also asked people to add something special to the gift, like a blanket, teddy bear or board games. These gifts will be handed to the children as they enter the home.

“Whenever I go to Tygerberg Hospital to visit the children’s oncology ward, or at the care home for adults, I’m mesmerised by the strength and courage of each patient and parent I meet. Although they’re in pain, feeling sick and wanting to go home, they inspire me because they carry on with a smile, with hope and with gratefulness. I usually leave there with a happy feeling, knowing I made a small difference in someone’s life and thinking of what to do next to help some more,” she said.

Earlier this month, Micia, along with her pageant coach Tiffany-Amber Moses, raised R6 000 through a Cansa “shavathon”.

Fund development co-ordinator for Cansa Cape Metro, Nicole Kotze said: “Community events hosted by young people create a platform to reach out to our younger generation.Events like these assist Cansa to continue to be the leader in the fight against cancer in South Africa”.

Tickets for the walk will cost R60 a person. For more information call 082 926 8316.

Weekend Argus