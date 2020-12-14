Join Spinderella on her journey to become a football-playing spider

Cape Town - Meet Spinderella, the inquisitive spider who has big dreams of playing football and learning how to count in Julia Donaldson’s latest picture book. World-renowned author of The Gruffalo, Donaldson and talented illustrator Sebastien Braun, have brought a cute and inspiring story of Spinderella, who lives with her family on the walls of a primary school. Spinderella’s life is far less exciting than she’d like it to be, that is, until she sees the learners playing a game of football. Spinderella becomes spellbound by the game and she’s mesmerised by the children’s sense of family and excitement on the field which sparks a novel idea in her; she wants to play football. But it’s no easy dream to chase as all Spinderella’s brothers and sisters are only interested in eating flies, flies and more flies. But where there’s a will, there’s a way as Spinderella sets off on her dream to become a football-playing spider and meets a big old hairy spider who helps her along the way.

As it turns out, in fairy tales, we all need some form of fairy godmother, even in the tales of spiders. Spinderella gets a visit by a magical hairy Godmother who is ready to grant Spinderella her greatest wish.

Donaldson’s story is a sweet, fun and educational read with an inspiring message for all children to chase their dreams and learn new things. It’s full of fun and laughter and a little bit of sibling rivalry with some striking illustrations by Braun that will bring you some welcomed joy as you count your way through the pages.

For those of you who like numbers and enjoy counting, then why not help Spinderella out as she challenges herself to learn how to count all the team’s players and how to keep score. Spinderella is also part of the Exclusive Books recommended December promotion both in store and online.

Weekend Argus