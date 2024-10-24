Join the fight: Cape Town's call to action against illegal dumping

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Directorate for Urban Waste Management is calling on local communities across the city to join in its initiative to clean up Cape Town. The Department, which oversees the city’s waste management, is rallying to get residents to fight against the scourge of illegal dumping plaguing multiple communities in the metro.

This comes less than two months after the Directorate launched its annual #SpringCleanCT campaign in conjunction with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management Grant Twigg called on residents to play their part by simply organising or participating in community clean-up events. He said: “The City’s annual #SpringCleanCT campaign was conceived out of an urgent need to reclaim our communities from people who litter and dump waste illegally. We spend over R100 million yearly to remove illegal dumping and litter from the environment, so it is becoming increasingly important to work together to prevent litter and dumping before it happens.

“One of the ways, we can do this is by getting our communities invested in their areas is through clean-up efforts where they can participate. Residents are more likely to resist any urge to litter or report littering and dumping to the authorities if they have invested their time and energy into keeping their area clean,” Twigg said. He added that, in recognition of this reality, the City had created a mechanism to support community-driven clean-up events. “Anyone mobilising community members to clean up their environment can request the provision of high-quality refuse bags to use during the clean-up and the removal of bagged waste to landfills after the event.

“If there are any environmentally-conscious residents or organisations out there who would like to help change the culture around dumping in Cape Town, organising a clean-up event is a great way you can make a difference. This is how we take back our areas,” Twigg said. According to the City, last financial year it received 160 applications for assistance with community clean-ups. “I am hopeful we can at least match this figure in 2024/25. If you can get your peers invested in the environment, they will start to report those who dump illegally, and then fines can be applied,” he said.