Join the fun at the 2025 Paws on the Promenade dog walk fundraiser

Humans and their four-legged companions are set to make a splash at the seventh Paws on the Promenade, a dog walk fundraiser by the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Khayelitsha, in collaboration with Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition. Taking place on Sunday, 13 April, at 8:30am, this lively event promises to be a paw-sitively unforgettable day for animal lovers. Starting at the iconic Mouille Point lighthouse, participants will embark on a scenic five-kilometre route to the Sea Point swimming pool and back. For those with older, tired, or injured pets (or humans!), shorter turnaround points will be available, ensuring everyone can join in on the fun.

Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Executive and event organiser, expressed her enthusiasm for this year's event: “Our 2024 Paws on the Promenade was a great success with an attendance of 325 dogs, 1 cat, and 614 humans. On a budget of just R4475, we raised R45 786. We hope to raise even more funds with this year’s event, which depends on how many wonderful dogs and humans join us for the walk.” Bring along your pooch for a day of fun at the Paws on the Promenade The Mdzananda Animal Clinic, a non-profit organisation in Khayelitsha, serves approximately 1500 animals each month, offering consultation, hospitalisation, surgeries, mobile clinics, and a shelter for homeless pets. Du Plessis notes that community empowerment and education are vital aspects of their mission, aiming to cultivate responsible pet ownership for the future. “Our budget keeps growing year on year due to the demand for our services,” she remarked. “It is essential for us to diversify our fundraising. Paws on the Promenade is a great fundraiser but also a magnificent, fun-filled event for the whole family.”

Attendees can expect to see an array of dogs in all shapes and sizes, with many owners getting creative by dressing their pets in elaborate costumes. Du Plessis anticipates everything from Dalmatians in tutus to Dachshunds clad in hot-dog outfits and Pomeranians sporting dapper bow ties. Cindy Jacobson, manager of Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition, echoed the excitement: “For the past seven years, Vondi’s has partnered with Mdzananda to make this event possible. It is one of our highlights of the year. The route is one of the most scenic in Cape Town, making it a wonderful walk for dogs and owners alike. We support Mdzananda because of their professionalism and the impact they make in the Khayelitsha community, educating pet owners and treating sick pets that would otherwise have little to no help.” Everyone is invited to participate, even those without pets of their own. Attendees can also opt to walk one of the homeless dogs available for adoption by emailing [email protected]. Tickets are reasonably priced at R50 for adults, R50 for each dog, and just R25 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased via Quicket or on the day from 08:00.