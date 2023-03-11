Joint bill divides artist bodies

Public hearings on the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill has divided performing artists, composers and writers. Earlier this week, the Western Cape held its final leg of public hearings on the draft legislation in both Hermanus and Cape Town.

The bills were passed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in March 2019. However, the measures were delayed for 15 months awaiting the President's signature. Adrian Galley, vice president of the South African Guild of Actors (SAGA), said the bills were then returned to Parliament, with one of the concerns listed as being their "incorrect tagging" as Section 75 bills. “Ultimately, the bills were re-tagged [as Section 76]; the procedure outlined in Section 76 of the Constitution required further public participation involving each of the provinces.

“SAGA has undertaken to submit both written and oral submissions to all reconvened public hearings. Accordingly, on March 7, we addressed both the NCOP and the Western Cape legislature in separate presentations,” he said Galley said that in the NCOP presentations, SAGA urged the adoption of both bills. “We highlighted the vulnerability of actors, who are excluded from any labour law protection and subject purely to contracts, which are signed without any opportunity to negotiate due to a profound imbalance of bargaining power."

Galley said SAGA's presentation to the Western Cape legislature was tailored to highlight issues specific to that province. “We outlined the advantages to the Western Cape economy should actors be given the right to claim royalty earnings. With legislative support, we submitted, investor confidence could be assured under a policy framework that offers uniformity and certainty." Chola Makgamaphe, chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of South Africa (CCSA), said the coalition is satisfied there are public engagements, but is unhappy about the bills being linked.

“We as CCSA feel... the bills being joined together would be catastrophic, in that all sectors are different. We feel there is a blanket approach, a one-size-fits-all method that has been used to define the prescripts of these bills. “Imagine if cricket rules were placed on rugby rules? We propose that each sector is looked at differently. If a song of a composer is played, how does the composer keep record of where and when the song was played? Most [can’t] even afford legal fees,” she said. Zanele Mthembu, the chairperson of Sisters Working in Film and Television (SWIFT), said members are divided over the bill and they have decided to not take part in the public engagements.