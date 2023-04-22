Joy and frustration in fire recovery process

Cape Town – This week marked two years since a massive fire damaged hundreds of hectares and destroyed some of the important landmarks in 2021, and attempts to restore the legacy of the affected areas continue. Of the four badly affected landmarks, significant progress has been made on two – UCT’s Jagger Library was opened to the public on Tuesday, and the Mostert Mill in Mowbray is nearly finished.

Andy Selfe, one of the Friends of the Mostert Mill, said: “We're excited and pleased with the progress. “We have missed our initial deadline because we didn't want to compromise on quality. Sails have been installed but are not yet turning. The beams on the floor are finished and ready to install the actual floor soon. We are waiting for the stones that are being transported from the Netherlands, and the installation of the machinery will follow. Once that's done we'll have the wheel turning and the mill will start functioning,” he said. UCT's Jagger Library was opened to the public on April 18, the same date on which it was gutted, following other partial repairs performed last year within the campus including the student residence at the upper campus, according to Elijah Moholola, the university's spokesperson.

The Friends of Rhodes Memorial have since been running clean-up fund-raisers and campaigns to have the vegetation and forestry restored. SANPark said funding for the repairs of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant is available and work will begin once processes pertaining to the tender and the basic infrastructure have been finalised. Picture: SUPPLIED Gabriel Clark-Brown said: “After the fire, conservative conservationists have taken this opportunity to advocate planting indigenous trees. To date there hasn't been any lead by SANParks to replant indigenous trees or clear the ground from a previous failed tender who left the mountain slope in an embarrassing mess for Capetonians and international visitors to have to look at every day. “We would like to call on consultants to bring their views of how we can start planting trees on the slopes of Devil’s Peak. Our decisions today would in effect only be enjoyed by our children and grandchildren. It's a huge responsibility and opportunity to shape the mountain for the good, and make it look beautiful again for generations to come.”

He said progress on the Rhodes Memorial restaurant was years behind. “Compared to other victims of the 2021 fire … Mostert Mill has already been beautifully restored through private volunteers and funding. The Rebuilding of Rhodes Memorial is years behind due to lack of leadership and will by SANParks. It has taken two years to decide that they will finally rebuild the restaurant, another while will be needed to hopefully advertise in a public space for a tender process, award the tender, then rebuild the restaurant. We will be lucky to see it up in five years,” Clark-Brown said. SANParks regional spokesperson Lauren Howard Clayton said funds claimed from insurance after the fire damaged the buildings had been received and had not yet been spent. She said the repairs and rebuilding required bulk services and progress would be announced once the process had been finalised locally and approved by the delegated authority and the National Treasury.