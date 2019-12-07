In the application, he asked that the prosecution against him be instituted and continued in Vereeniging Regional Court or, alternatively, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. He also sought costs of the application in the event of it being opposed.
Raves is charged with corruption in that he unlawfully gave and/or offered to pay R1 million to convicted police colonels Christiaan Prinsloo and D Naidoo in order that they steal firearms and ammunition for him.
Acting Judge Hayley Slingers set out that applications for a stay of prosecution were granted sparingly and only for compelling reasons.
“In determining whether or not to grant a stay of prosecution, the court has to consider the balance of the following factors: the length of the delay, the reason given for the delay, the prejudice to the accused and the nature of the offence,” read the judgment.