Judgment reserved in interim application by Sekunjalo and others

Francesca Villette JUDGMENT has been reserved in the Financial Intelligence Centre’s (FIC’s) application for interlocutory (interim) relief in a matter concerning allegations of unfair discrimination by banks in South Africa.

The complainants in the matter, including Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, Independent Media and 85 others, sought to compel the FIC to take steps to stop the unfair discrimination and harassment against them by major banks in the country. They also seek a declaration that any regulatory interference by regulatory authorities in their private affairs that is not undertaken in good faith is unlawful and unconstitutional. This, as the banks, including Standard Bank, Absa Bank, FNB and Nedbank, intend to close the bank accounts of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and other companies.

In his answering affidavit to the FICs interlocutory application, Sekunjalo Investment Holdings Chairman Dr Iqbal Survé said the FIC had a direct and substantial interest in the matter. “The main objective of the FIC is to assist in the identification of the proceeds of unlawful activities and the combating of money laundering activities. Amongst the key functions of the FIC relevant to this matter is the procession, analysis and interpretation of information disclosed to it, and obtained by it. “Furthermore, the FIC, as part of its functions must monitor and give guidance to accountable institutions and other persons regarding the performance by them of their duties.”