George - “Today, more than 360 years ago is when our troubles started, the day Jan van Riebeeck arrived here.”

With these words EFF president Julius Malema opened a land expropriation rally in George in the Southern Cape where thousands of supporters gathered at the Thembalethu Stadium.

Malema said April 6, 1652 signalled a time when colonisers deemed title deeds or paper more important than people. “They saw that the indigenous people did not have title deeds to the land they occupied and therefore believed that they had no rights to the land.”

He added, had the approach been different, the people of the period would have accommodated the Europeans.

The EFF was leading the charge for land expropriation without compensation, he said, because many were unemployed, not because they were uneducated, but because they did not have land.

“If the land was in the hands of Africans, they would be pouring their blood, sweat and tears into feeding this nation.”

He said land ownership should reflect the demographics of South Africa.

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA

“Currently 72% of land in South Africa is in the hands of the white minority, 15% in coloured hands, 5% in Indian hands and only 4% in the African majority’s hands.”

Malema said only when the reverse became a reality would there be peace.

He said who were attempting to occupy land were being arrested and shot.

“They must not stop.

“Those who are trying to stop them will tire.”

Malema used Soweto as an example. “Soweto was not given to the people. It was taken by force.

“They too occupied, what today is the biggest township in South Africa, by force and it has since produced some of the biggest icons in the country.”

He said the EFF was not saying they did not want white people. “We are not saying that - we are saying we want land.”

About those leaving South Africa for Australia and other countries, he quipped: “Just leave the keys to your tractors when you leave.

“Only once we are all liberated will there be peace.”

The rally followed a march through the Garden Route town’s streets on Thursday to demand, among others, better health care for the poor.

“We are 23 years into our democracy, yet the government fails to deliver the most basic of services like health care and education.”

Garden Route Media