Justice Department investigates why Cytheria Rex’s alleged killers trial drags on for 14 years

Cape Town - The Department of Justice and Correctional Services will be investigating why the trial of six men accused of raping and murdering 17-year-old Cytheria Rex has been dragging on for 14 years. A week after the Weekend Argus reported the fact that Cytheria’s alleged killers were now asking to be discharged and freed, the Department is now asking questions.

Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said they viewed this very seriously and wanted answers. “I have asked for an investigation from Legal Aid and the department as to what is the reason for this case continuing in the manner in which it has been done,” he said. He added he was awaiting further information.

Cytheria's family are also preparing a petition to the court to stand against her alleged killers' request for a discharge. Cytheria’s aunt, Catherine van der Merwe, said: “There must be something that we can do because they cannot be let free. There must be justice for Cytheria. Cytheria’s mother, Jacqueline, said after becoming frustrated with the endless delays, she would be attending the court case next month.

Six men, Virgil Sass, Oswill Grootboom, Imeraan Hendricks, Lee Cloete, Rhonwen Rhode, and Keenan Lewis, are expected to make an appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court next month. The National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila said the accused last appearance was on February 27. The Magistrate’s contract ended, and the accused's legal team called for a perusal of a Section 174, known as a discharge. Ntabazalila said the case had been postponed 116 times, 50 times due to the lawyer or judicial care, and 22 times because of the absenteeism of the accused.