Justice for security guard’s family after ’Shoprite robber’ gets life sentence

Cape Town - The family of a security guard who was murdered by a man dubbed the Shoprite robber have breathed a sigh of relief after he was sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in the May 2017 hostage drama. For four years, the family of TSU Protection Services Security officer Patrick Castle, 28, of Strandfontein waited for justice.

On Friday, justice came for Castle’s family when his killer, Mzimasi Marasha, who faced charges of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, aggravated robbery and murder, was sentenced to life in prison. He received 15 years for robbery aggravated, five years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and five years for the possession of unlicensed ammunition. Castle’s sister, Carmelita Dickenson, said they were relieved that the man who took their brother’s life was behind bars for forever.

Castle had started working at TSU Protection Services in January 2017 and was one of four children. He had been married for five years at the time of his death and had one son. Dickenson said the family had buried their mother this year, who had not lived to see justice. “We are just relieved to see justice has been served. It's been a tough four years but we are grateful to God. All the Glory to God,” she said.

She had previously described Castle as a loving father and a good husband who had an amazing relationship with his son, while staff hailed him a hero. The State proved that on May 1, 2017, Marasha stormed into Shoprite, Nyanga Junction with his accomplices. One of his accomplices who had been hiding in the roof, had been shot and killed on the day. Castle had been the first responder to the incident.

Police responded to robbery and hostage drama at Shoprite Nyanga Junction on 1 May, 2017. File picture: African News Agency (ANA) A 45-minute shoot-out ensued and Castle was wounded and later died in hospital. In court papers, a witness accounted how she had been accosted by the suspects, who forced the manager to open the shop and locked herself and others in the toilet. The group were later taken to a camera surveillance room where they were kept hostage by armed men.

A staff member whose security phone had not been seen by the robbers contacted the police. The witness said in her statement that she had heard gunshots and managed to escape with others via another passage. Her added that her store manager had been murdered at his home, and a colleague on his way to work after the robbery took place. She added, according to her witness statement, that she now still feared for her life. Marasha had been the wounded suspect during the incident, and later he would pose threats to potential witnesses should they take the stand.

During sentencing proceedings, Marasha, who was previously a taxi driver and was from the Eastern Cape, remained stony-faced and emotionless. Judge Derrick Willie added during his sentencing that Marasha lacked remorse and that he had only seen aggravating factors. “In my view, the offender has not exhibited any remorse for his actions. He did not show any remorse at any stage during the proceedings for his criminal behaviour. Despite anxious consideration, I am unable to find any redeeming factors in favour of the offender in mitigation of sentence. To the contrary, I find only aggravating factors.”

Eric Ntabazalila of the National Prosecuting Authority said State prosecutor advocate Alfred Isaacs had secured the conviction after calling in vital experts to assist with DNA found on a cap collected at the crime scene. “They forced the store manager to open the cash office and took an undisclosed amount of cash, destined for Sassa payouts. They also took computer equipment, cellphones and clothing belonging to staff members. “In aggravation of sentence, Isaacs called a crime analyst employed by Shoprite who told the court that there were 186 armed robberies of Shoprite Stores during the 2017 financial year.

“As a result of these armed robberies, eight people were killed. The Western Cape reported the highest number of armed robberies and 62% of fatalities during that financial year during the armed robberies occurred in the Western Cape province.” He added that a third witness statement also painted the picture of robbery aggravated. “The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape, advocate Nicolette Bell commended advocate Isaacs for his hard work and tenacity to ensure that criminals like Marasha received prison sentences that fit their crimes.”