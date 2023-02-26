Kannaland council lock horns with Khoisan

A storm is brewing between leaders of the embattled Kannaland Municipality and the local Khoisan group, as mayor Jeffrey Donson is pushing for the tribe to be evicted from their offices. The Traditional and Khoisan leadership Act of 2019 affords traditional groups acknowledgement by the local government and includes municipalities.

"Support to kingship or queenship council, principal traditional council, traditional council, Khoisan sub-council and traditional sub-council," read the act. In order to fulfil its function as the new traditional council for Zoar, a small town in Kannaland, the Khoisan asked for an office, equipment and furniture to fulfil its duties. The council approved the request a year ago and the group moved into the Maxi Building, which houses the community hall.

Former acting municipal manager, Ian Avontuur, who granted the Khoisan access to this office, said the move was backed by current legislation. "The new legislation compels municipalities to provide support to recognise traditional leaders, both myself and Donson approved their request last year," Avontuur said. But now Donson reportedly wants them out, claiming they were “illegally” occupying the space.

"Donson will seek an opinion on the matter regarding the Khoisan as they are occupying the hall without permission from the council and also renting out the hall," read a copy of a recent council sitting. "Donson gave feedback on the current state of the hall and acknowledged that there are minor flaws ... Donson suggests that there should be a follow-up meeting with the Khoisan in order for the council to once again get control over its property," read the minutes, seen by Weekend Argus. Randall Fourie from the Zoar Khoisan community told Weekend Argus they were not scared of Donson.

"They should bring it on, we are here to uplift the community and fill the gap when it comes to diversity. "We are doing good work, even though we are still struggling to get the role-players of the municipality on board with our vision and mission," Fourie said. Fourie also rubbished reports that they were renting out the hall.

“We have never and will never do this,” Fourie said, adding that he was shocked by the allegations. The newly-appointed municipal manager Morne Hoogbaard told Weekend Argus that Donson’s comments came against the backdrop of a “series of factors”. “We want law and order in the municipality, we want discipline, it’s a lovely place and we want to stray from the negative,” said Hoogbaard.

The secretary-general of the Khoisan Revolution Cornelius Petersen told Weekend Argus the group would reach out to the municipality. "I will take this matter up with Donson, we were not included in that council sitting, I will get to the bottom of this. I am very shocked, we had a good relationship with the municipality," he said. Kannaland has made headlines in the past year over its unstable leadership and financial woes that has led to the possibility of placing it under administration.