Kannaland in multi-million rand stink over cheese factory woes

One of the Western Cape's biggest cheese manufacturers, Ladismith Cheese Factory, has slapped the cash-strapped municipality of Kannaland with a multi-million rand lawsuit. The cheese factory hauled the council representatives to court for what it called the “lamentable quality” of water it received from the municipality.

According to a reliable source, the cheese factory is suing Kannaland for millions of rands because of the poor water quality received from the municipality. The case was before the Ladismith Magistrate’s Court last week and has not yet been concluded. An employee at Department of Water and Sanitation’s technical services department, also detailed some of the concerns which included cadre deployment in crucial positions at the municipality. The water quality supplied to residents and the industry was poor. The source said that the problem of poor water quality was particularly concerning since another cheese manufacturer, Lactalis, had recently decided to invest R140 million in Bonnyvale, Kannaland.

Kannaland mayor Jeffrey Donson said they have inherited the problem from the ANC and DA coalition. He stated that they were addressing the problem and confirmed that the case was in court. Donson admitted that the council was being sued by the cheese factory, but there is no financial claim as yet. “We are working on addressing all the issues, but water has been a problem in the whole country. The council has been under administration since December 2016,” he said.

He added that the Western Cape High Court ruled in August that the administration in Kannaland was unconstitutional and illegal. “We have only been in charge for six months now. What nobody has been able to do since 1994, and in the last seven years, everyone suddenly expects us to do in six months. “This particular problem is getting attention like all the other problems. We are quite advanced with this problem. We will not be silent while there are problems,” said Donson.

DA constituency head in Kannaland, Eleanor Bouw-Spies, called on Donson and the municipality to take appropriate action. “This is once again just proof that the people who are appointed and occupy the positions are incompetent to carry out the work for which they were appointed. Mismanagement and corruption are two of the biggest evils in the municipality and it is a vicious cycle that repeats itself with each term," she said. Attempts to reach Ladismith Cheese Factory were unsuccessful.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer described the municipality as “sad” and said this latest fiasco did little to improve the situation. “Investors look for political stability, service delivery, accountability, and a capable state before they make investment decisions. “The best thing anybody can do for agricultural development is to have a functional and well run municipality. Kannaland is sad and tragic story of incompetence and poor leadership at municipal level,” Meyer said.