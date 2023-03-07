Kasi girl takes up the big creative space

Cape Town – Curiosity, hard work and persistence is all that scored Khayelitsha's Faniswa Yisa a new role as curator of Baxter's Masambe Theatre. She made a name for herself through her exceptional live performances that saw her grabbing multiple awards over the years as an actress, director, producer and a mentor at the theatre.

Yisa received the Baxter CEO Artist of Year Award in 2015 and has performed in several productions at the theatre over the years. She toured internationally to Europe with “Medea” and 19 countries with “Every Year, Every Day, I am Walking,” which was nominated for best foreign production in Argentina and Pick of the Fest at the National Arts Festival. Becoming a curator is a dream come true for the UCT Drama School graduate. "Art has always been my thing, after matric I went for a designing course but I dropped out in my second year. It wasn't giving me any satisfaction, and at that time I met Mandla Mbothwe and drew inspiration from him.

“I knew I wanted to be an actor and that I had talent, I didn't really think about actually studying to become one. “Nevertheless, I still enrolled at a drama school, and there it started. I was fascinated with live performances. Only 10 years later I decided to do TV, (but) my heart remained in theatre hence we're here today, talking about the new role. “I am excited and nervous. You know with Baxter it's like they're always ahead of time and there's always been diversity.

“There's nothing new one would want to bring but a sense of curiosity and creating a space for the young artists to experiment and grow; to be open to collaborations and working with different people as you need to be consistently learning in the industry. “I talk about curiosity because acting is not about you, but telling somebody's story so you have to research certain characters, behaviour and people in general. Don't go on stage to do you, tell that story. Do it like it's your last job," said Yisa. She promises to avail herself to help with developing productions and be visible at Masambe to mentor and ensure the artists and productions are at their best.

Fahiem Stellenboom, marketing manager at Baxter Theatre Centre, said: "At Baxter over the years, she has performed in an impressive list of productions, which received great acclaim and accolades. She was co-producer of Nwabisa Plaatjie’s ‘When We Awake’, which was recently staged at the Baxter. “Faniswa won the Fleur du Cap Best Actress Award for Nadia David’s ‘What Remains’. She was also joint Best Actress winner for her performance in Magnet Theatre’s ‘Every Year, Every Day, I am Walking’ at the Aardkloop Festival. Her screen work includes ‘Skin’, ‘Knuckle City’ and ‘Dam’. She was part of ‘The Mothertongue Project’, where she co-created and performed in productions such as ‘Beading my Soul’, ‘Uhambo’ and ‘The Space of Dreams’ and, in 2003, she did a residency in India." Rooted in the streets of Gugulethu where she spent her childhood before relocating to Khayelitsha in her teens, Yisa said her upbringing shaped the woman she's become and gave her some identity within the industry.