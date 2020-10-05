Keegan-Lee set to strut on Miss Teen SA ramp

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THROUGH beauty pageants and charity work, Keegan-Lee Croy hopes to inspire others. The 13-year-old Mount View Secondary School Grade 8 pupil will take part in Miss Teen South Africa 2020 in Kempton Park this weekend. Keegan-Lee, along with her fellow contestants, will model in evening wear and will do an on-stage introduction for the panel of judges. They will be judged on ramp skills and interview skills. Categories include: Tiny teen (9-10 years), pre-teen (11-12 years), mini teen (13-14 years), petite teen (15-16 years), junior teen (17-18 years) and teen (19-20 years).

Pageants SA, who will host the event, will also crown an overall Miss Teen Queen of South Africa 2020. Due to Covid-19 regulations, the amount of contestants and audience will be limited.

Keegan-Lee, from Hanover Park, said she wants to pay it forward.

“My goal is to win Miss Teen South Africa 2020 and make the Western Cape proud. I want to inspire others and make a difference in my community,” she said.

Keegan-Lee previously won Miss Pre-Teen South Africa 2018 and Miss Universe South Africa 2018. Other competitions she’s won include: Miss Western Cape 2019, Miss Goddess 2019, Miss City of Cape Town 2020 and more recently, Miss Emperor and Empress South Africa 2020, an online pageant competition.

“I’m very proud of myself and also grateful for my grandparents for all their sacrifices. To my coach, Reana van Tonder, thank you for believing in me and pushing me.

“I hope to follow in the footsteps of Zozibini Tunzi, who was crowned Miss Universe last year,” said Keegan-Lee, a member of the RVT modelling school in Durbanville.

Keegan-Lee is also involved in various charity projects. In 2015, she started the“Apple Socks Project”. She collects wool and asks the elderly in her community to knit socks and beanies for the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and The Sarah Fox Children’s Convalescent Hospital.

She also collects food and clothing for the less fortunate.

Her hard work has not gone unnoticed. She won the Philanthropist category at the AfrICAN Children of The Year Awards in 2018 and 2019.

She is also a finalist at the South African Children Awards, for her charity work.

The awards take place in December. Her grandmother, Daphne Croy said Keegan-Lee was a go-getter.

“She loves to be involved in projects where others will benefit, especially children.

“She is compassionate, caring, humble and does not let circumstances hold her back. I’m extremely proud of her,” she said.

*This article appeared in the Jellybean Journal